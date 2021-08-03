Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $320,943.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44.

Shares of SILK stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 451,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,603. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.