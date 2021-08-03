Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.18

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 230546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.319743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,310.33. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,275. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,501 shares of company stock valued at $382,417.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

