Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $129.49. 100,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,814. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

