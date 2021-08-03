Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.71. The stock had a trading volume of 123,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

