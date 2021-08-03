Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.700-$10.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.38-10.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.08. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

