Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 9,431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 755.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

