SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.70 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $176.70 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

