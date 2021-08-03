SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

