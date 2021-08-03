SIX (SIX) Market Cap Tops $16.94 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One SIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. SIX has a market cap of $16.94 million and $127,332.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SIX

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

