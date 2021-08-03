SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,100 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 999,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 304,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,977. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

