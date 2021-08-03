SKALE Network (SKL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.50 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $319.58 million and approximately $50.50 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00807576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00094167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042498 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

