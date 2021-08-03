Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $181,179.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00811265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00094873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.