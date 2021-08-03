Skycoin One Day Volume Tops $455,342.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $455,342.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.48 or 1.00172916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00844306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

