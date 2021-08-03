SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.35. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,837. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $242.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

