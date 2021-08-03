SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,323. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $126.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

