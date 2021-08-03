SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

