SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.