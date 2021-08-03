SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

Shares of TWLO opened at $379.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.23. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

