SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.