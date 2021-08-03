SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 7,813 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

