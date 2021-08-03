SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of SL Green Realty worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.95.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

