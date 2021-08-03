Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 79,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,256,000 after buying an additional 401,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.