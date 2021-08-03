Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.38

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.38 and last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 168010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Several research analysts have commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3375967 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

