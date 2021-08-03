SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report $350.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.30 million. SLM reported sales of $364.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SLM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.