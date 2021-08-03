SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Head-To-Head Contrast

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SLR Investment and Tekla Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tekla Healthcare Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.05, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SLR Investment and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.54 $15.45 million $1.40 13.46 Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Tekla Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02% Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tekla Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Tekla Healthcare Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

