Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $917.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 917 ($11.98) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.80), with a volume of 72913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903 ($11.80).

SMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 874.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

