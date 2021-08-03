Smart MFG (MFG) Price Tops $0.0088

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $8,899.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00810026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

