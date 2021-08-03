SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.23

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.23 and last traded at C$29.96, with a volume of 198021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.84.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

