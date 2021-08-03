SmartCredit Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $289,676.00 (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $289,676.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,097.94 or 1.00020841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00849368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCredit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCredit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

