SmartFinancial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

