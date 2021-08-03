Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00012194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $32,952.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

