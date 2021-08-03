SmartMesh (SMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $268,187.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. SmartMesh has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $268,187.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

