Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $590,970.78 and $21,267.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars.

