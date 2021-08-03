Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Smith Micro Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

SMSI stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $303.82 million, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

