Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 88.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON SMIN traded down GBX 139.50 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,432.50 ($18.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,181,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,567. The stock has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,582.76.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

