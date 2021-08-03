Smooth Love Potion Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $130.18 million and approximately $80.94 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00813736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 632,787,911 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars.

