Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $449,580.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. 17,660,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,744,563. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.