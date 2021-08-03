SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.46.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.80. 135,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.23. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

