SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.23. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$33.20, with a volume of 1,119,763 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.05.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

