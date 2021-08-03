SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNC. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.46.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 319,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.