Snetwork (SNET) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Snetwork has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snetwork has a market cap of $694,989.92 and $181,605.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00805343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00093953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,818,885 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

