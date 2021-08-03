Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,086,581 shares.The stock last traded at $279.08 and had previously closed at $268.29.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.93. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,322 shares of company stock valued at $173,081,481 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

