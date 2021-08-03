SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005057 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

