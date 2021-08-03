SnowSwap (SNOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $309,453.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.72 million and $309,453.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $8.35 or 0.00021838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00141625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.63 or 1.00294569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00850436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,519 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

