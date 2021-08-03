Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.
NYSE EQNR traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,952. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $30,204,000.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.
