Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,952. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $30,204,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.