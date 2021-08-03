Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GBLBY remained flat at $$11.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

