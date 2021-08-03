Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF remained flat at $$27.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

