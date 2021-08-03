Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.60 ($30.12).

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.87 ($29.25). The company had a trading volume of 2,751,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.28.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

