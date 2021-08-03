Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 26th.

STWRY stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

