SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,088 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

